The Bay

A Pivotal Moment for Regulating Oil Companies in the Bay

Devin KatayamaTed GoldbergEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
The Chevron Richmond Oil Refinery, near businesses and housing.  (Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

On June 2, so many people spoke during a Bay Area Air Quality Management District board meeting that the agency had to postpone a vote to regulate air pollution from two Bay Area refineries — one run by Chevron in Richmond, and one run by PBF Energy in Martinez.

The proposal would force Chevron and PBF Energy to install potentially hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of equipment to clean the particulate matter released every day by their refineries. Now, the Air District board is has been rescheduled for July 21, in this pivotal decision that affects health, jobs, and our climate.

Guest: Ted Goldberg, KQED senior editor

