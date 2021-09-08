KQED is a proud member of
Many Communal Housing Residents in SF's Chinatown Want More Distance Learning

Ericka Cruz GuevarraJoe Fitzgerald RodriguezChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
Joyce Lee and her daughter Amy check-in with Gordon Lau Elementary School staff in San Francisco on April 21, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Residents of communal housing in San Francisco’s Chinatown are organizing to keep their students home. According to a survey of residents living in Single Room Occupancy hotels in Chinatown (or SROs) by the Chinatown Community Development Center, 70% of families in communal housing oppose in-person learning for their kids. A combination of factors — like a reliance on public transportation and the inability to quarantine in communal housing — are contributing to these feelings. 

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, producer and reporter for KQED


