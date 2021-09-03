KQED is a proud member of
Why Was Angelo Quinto’s Death Ruled an Accident?

Ericka Cruz GuevarraSandhya DirksChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
A demonstrator holds a sign that says, 'Justice for Angelo Quinto' during a student-led rally to show solidarity with the Asian American community and bring awareness to the death of Angelo Quinto, in San Francisco on March 26, 2021.
A demonstrator holds a sign that says 'Justice for Angelo Quinto' during a student-led rally to show solidarity with the Asian American community and bring awareness to the death of Angelo Quinto, in San Francisco on March 26, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

In December 2020, 30-year old Angelo Quinto died after an encounter with Antioch police. His family says that, after calling 911 for help, they witnessed officers using a knee-to-neck restraint, causing Quinto to die of asphyxiation in the hospital days later.

In August, a coroner’s inquest for Contra Costa County declared Quinto’s death an accident. But the inquest process itself had some significant red flags — and it has left Quinto’s family and many other Antioch residents feeling like that process is rigged.

Guest: Sandhya Dirks, race and equity reporter for KQED


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

