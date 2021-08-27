A Farewell to Our Host, Devin Katayama

It’s time to say goodbye to our host. Devin Katayama is leaving The Bay to become KQED’s first Editor of Talent and Development, where he'll help support interns and on-call staff develop their careers.

To commemorate his three and a half years on the show, The Bay team took a field trip to a couple of Devin's treasured spots in the Bay Area to reflect on his time on the show, and what's next for him.

Transcript here.

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.