The Bay

A Farewell to Our Host, Devin Katayama

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
The Bay's outgoing host Devin Katayama stands in front of the C&H Sugar Factory in Crockett, CA on his final field trip with The Bay team. (Ericka Cruz Guevarra/KQED)

It’s time to say goodbye to our host. Devin Katayama is leaving The Bay to become KQED’s first Editor of Talent and Development, where he'll help support interns and on-call staff develop their careers.

To commemorate his three and a half years on the show, The Bay team took a field trip to a couple of Devin's treasured spots in the Bay Area to reflect on his time on the show, and what's next for him.

Transcript here.

