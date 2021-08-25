Meet the Top 6 Candidates in the Election to Recall Gov. Newsom

When California voters look at their ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election, they will see 46 candidates who are running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom. If a majority of voters mark “Yes” on the recall, Newsom will be removed from office, and 1 of these 46 people will become the state’s next leader.

Today, we’ll meet the top 6 candidates: Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, John Cox, Kevin Kiley, Caitlyn Jenner, and Kevin Paffrath.

Guest: Katie Orr, reporter with KQED’s Politics and Government Desk

To learn more about the recall election, and the candidates mentioned in this episode click here.

Episode transcript here.