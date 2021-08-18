Amid Accusations of Jail Abuse and Calls for Resignation, Santa Clara County Sheriff Refuses to Step Down

“Since there continues to be a lot of speculation and certainly inferences, I welcome any and all investigations,” Smith said at a press conference Tuesday. She also suggested the FBI should investigate her office.

Supervisors also voted for the public release of information related to the case of Andrew Hogan, a man with schizoaffective disorder who in 2018 suffered a traumatic brain injury in sheriff’s custody. The county settled a legal claim in the case for over $10 million last year.

In a so-called legislative referral passed on Tuesday, supervisors question the “appearance of impropriety” in the aftermath of Hogan’s injuries. It notes the promotion of former sheriff’s Captain Amy Le three months after she was present at the Hogan incident. She was also president of the correctional officers union at the time, which raised over $300,000 for Smith’s 2018 re-election campaign.

County Supervisor Joe Simitian criticized a lack of transparency in that and other cases, calling for “a fuller understanding of what is and isn’t happening, what consequences there have or have not been.”

He said the Sheriff’s Office has stonewalled the county’s relatively new oversight office.