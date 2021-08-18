Amid Accusations of Jail Abuse and Calls for Resignation, Santa Clara County Sheriff Refuses to Step Down

Last year, Smith refused to testify in a Santa Clara County criminal grand jury probe investigating an alleged scheme to trade concealed weapons permits for campaign donations to re-elect the sheriff in 2018. Liccardo said that alone should raise red flags to the public.
“That should disqualify anyone from serving in any law enforcement capacity, let alone the highest ranking,” he said.
Smith said she does not plan to resign.
“Or to quote a general, ‘Nuts,’ she said. “There’s a lot still to be done.”
Smith defended her refusal to testify before the grand jury.
“That is my right, and I'm glad that I did it,” she said.
Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen were indicted, among others outside the sheriff’s office. Smith has not been charged in the case.
At Tuesday's press conference, Smith defended jail reforms instituted under a pair of court-ordered consent decrees and in the aftermath of the 2015 murder of Michael Tyree in a jail cell by three sheriff’s officers.