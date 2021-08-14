Recall Heats Up As Newsom, Challengers Rally Supporters

Polls show Gov. Gavin Newsom in more trouble than previously thought, even as ballots are already landing in voters' mailboxes across the state. It was against that backdrop, that the governor and his main challengers held in-person and online media events Friday in hopes of rallying voters to their cause.

Newsom returned to the city he once governed for his event, surrounding himself with a who's-who of San Francisco politicos who collectively sang his praises. They also warned about the cost of apathy among Democrats who might not be taking the recall threat seriously.

"We're here because the polls are close — they are too close," said Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, one of the elected officials gathered at Manny's in the city's Mission district.

Warning against overconfidence, Chiu asked Democrats to "remember how we all felt the night before the election in 2016, the presidential election. We thought we had it in the bag."

As voters are presented with a unique recall ballot, Newsom focused his message on the first question at hand: Should the governor be removed from office?