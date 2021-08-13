California's Newsom Recall Election: How to Vote, and What You Might Not Expect

On Sept. 14, there'll be a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom, in which California voters will decide whether he should be replaced. Ballots are already being sent out to the state's registered voters in some counties, and all voters should have their ballot by next week.
The last gubernatorial recall election in California was back in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected to replace then-governor Gray Davis. Read on for the key points you need to know about the 2021 Newsom recall election, from what's on your ballot to how voting works — because there could be some elements about this recall election that you might not be aware of at this stage.
Even if you don't want to recall Newsom, you should still vote
If more than 50% of the total voters in this recall election say 'yes' to recalling Newsom, he will be recalled and whichever replacement candidate gets the most votes will become governor in late October.
The replacement candidate won't need a majority of votes. It also won't matter how few votes they get. They will become governor of California for the next year and a half, for the rest of Newsom’s term.
If more than 50% of voters say 'no' to the recall, Newsom will continue as governor until his term ends on Jan. 2, 2023.
All this means that even if you believe Newsom should remain governor of California, you should actively vote for that outcome, rather than sitting it out. Your lack of a vote won't count as a vote against the recall.
You might find the recall question you're voting on confusing
Your ballot has two things to vote on, in the form of two questions: whether you want to recall Newsom, and which candidate you want to succeed him if he is recalled.
Question 1 reads: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Yes or no.
This means that if you vote 'yes,' you're voting to recall Newsom and remove him from his position as governor of California. If you vote 'no,' you're voting to keep Newsom as governor of California.
It's important to clarify this, because the yes/no expression of Question 1 might be confusing to some folks. For example, some might think a "yes" vote means a thumbs-up to Newsom.
Next on your ballot, Question 2 has a list of 46 candidates who could succeed Newsom if he is recalled. You can choose one. Which leads us to...
Even if you don't want to recall Newsom, you can still vote for a hypothetical replacement
Even if you vote 'no' on recalling Newsom on Question 1 of your ballot, you can still answer Question 2 by choosing a candidate to succeed him in the event that the recall effort is successful. And for folks who didn't vote in the last recall election, back in 2003, or don't remember it, that concept might not be obvious.
If you're voting 'no' on the recall, you might think "if I don't want Newsom to be recalled, why should I choose his potential replacement?" The answer to that is: if Newsom is recalled, your choice of candidate will still actively count towards who replaces him as governor. Answering Question 2 by choosing a succession candidate doesn't affect or invalidate your yes/no answer to Question 1 about the recall itself.
In short, by voting on Question 2, you'll at least have a say in who California's next governor is if Newsom is recalled, even if you voted against the recall. But if you leave Question 2 blank, you won't have that say.
Why you might want to mail your ballot early, or deliver it in person
In order to be counted, your ballot must be postmarked on Election Day (Sept. 14) at the latest.
In this recall election, your ballot has seven days to reach your county elections office. (That's versus the 17 days that it had for the 2020 election.)
Remember, one big reason that ballots get disqualified is because voters mail them too late: either too late on Election Day itself, after USPS mailboxes have already been collected, or after Election Day. So in this recall election, it's as crucial as ever to make sure you have a plan for voting on time – and if you're not voting in-person, that means making sure you get your ballot into a mailbox or into a secure voting drop box, at a polling location or your county elections office by the time polls close on Sept. 14.
Missed the deadline to register to vote? Don't panic
If you're unhoused or have no fixed address, you can still register to vote by providing a description of the place where you spend most of your time if you don't have a street address, including cross streets. You can register to vote this way via online application — deadline Aug. 30 — or on the paper voter registration application you can pick up at any Department of Motor Vehicles field office, or many post offices, public libraries, government offices or your county elections office by request. You can also do it on the day you vote in person, with Same Day Voter Registration.