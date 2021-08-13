California's Newsom Recall Election: How to Vote, and What You Might Not Expect

Remember: Your ballot will be sent to the address at which you're registered to vote, so check now that your address is correct — especially if you moved in the last year. And if you're not already registered to vote, you can do it online or by mail until Aug. 30. If you miss that deadline, you can still conditionally register at any voting location through Election Day.

You might find the recall question you're voting on confusing

Your ballot has two things to vote on, in the form of two questions: whether you want to recall Newsom, and which candidate you want to succeed him if he is recalled.

Question 1 reads: “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” Yes or no.

This means that if you vote 'yes,' you're voting to recall Newsom and remove him from his position as governor of California. If you vote 'no,' you're voting to keep Newsom as governor of California.

It's important to clarify this, because the yes/no expression of Question 1 might be confusing to some folks. For example, some might think a "yes" vote means a thumbs-up to Newsom.

Next on your ballot, Question 2 has a list of 46 candidates who could succeed Newsom if he is recalled. You can choose one. Which leads us to...

Even if you don't want to recall Newsom, you can still vote for a hypothetical replacement

Even if you vote 'no' on recalling Newsom on Question 1 of your ballot, you can still answer Question 2 by choosing a candidate to succeed him in the event that the recall effort is successful. And for folks who didn't vote in the last recall election, back in 2003, or don't remember it, that concept might not be obvious.

If you're voting 'no' on the recall, you might think "if I don't want Newsom to be recalled, why should I choose his potential replacement?" The answer to that is: if Newsom is recalled, your choice of candidate will still actively count towards who replaces him as governor. Answering Question 2 by choosing a succession candidate doesn't affect or invalidate your yes/no answer to Question 1 about the recall itself.

In short, by voting on Question 2, you'll at least have a say in who California's next governor is if Newsom is recalled, even if you voted against the recall. But if you leave Question 2 blank, you won't have that say.

Why you might want to mail your ballot early, or deliver it in person

In order to be counted, your ballot must be postmarked on Election Day (Sept. 14) at the latest.

In this recall election, your ballot has seven days to reach your county elections office. (That's versus the 17 days that it had for the 2020 election.)