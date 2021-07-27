New Poll Shows Potential Problems for Newsom Heading Into Recall

A new Berkeley Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies Poll out Tuesday shows potential trouble for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

The latest survey finds just 36% of all registered voters support removing Newsom from office. That number hasn't changed since January. But, when the poll considers only those who are most likely to vote in the September election, support for the recall jumps to 47%.

Poll director Mark DiCamillo said the numbers Newsom must work hard to motivate his voters.

"We're finding that most of the there's much higher likelihood of Republicans turning out, at least at this point in time," he said.