Tips on How to Address Your City Council (Also, It’s Our 500th Episode!)

It’s our 500th episode! One of the great joys of working on the show has been using our space to help people in the Bay Area get excited about or involved in issues they care about. Often that starts with local government.

So we want to share one of our favorite episodes with you from earlier this year with tips about how to publicly address your elected leaders. Then, after that, we all hop on the mic to talk a little bit about why we love this episode, and share some stories from The Bay's early days.

Guest: LaTonda Simmons, Oakland city clerk from 2004 to 2020, currently assistant city administrator

Episode transcript here.



