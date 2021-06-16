Bakersfield Police Broke 31 People’s Bones in Four Years. No Officer Has Been Disciplined for It



“If this isn’t a serious bodily injury I don’t know what a serious bodily injury is,” said Thomas Seabaugh, a lawyer for Gonzalez. But Gonzalez’s case isn’t counted among the 109 cases between 2014 and 2019 the department released under the state transparency law.

After realizing that they arrested the wrong man, police transported Gonzalez to Mercy Southwest Hospital in an ambulance, handcuffed to a gurney. Gonzalez was not charged with a crime.

No broken bones are documented in the initial police report, said Lt. Ryan Kroeker, a spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, who added that “there were no obvious injuries.”

Gonzalez returned to Mercy, still complaining of pain, two days later. But it wasn’t until a week later, at his primary care physician, that X-rays revealed the extent of his injuries. After blows delivered by the officers, injuries diagnosed by at least three doctors included broken ribs, a damaged spine and torn tendons in his left shoulder.

Generally, going to the hospital reflects a serious injury, said use-of-force expert Stoughton. It’s common in use-of-force investigations for someone to contact the individual and ask whether they received additional medical treatment, he said.

“You know, that's not a hard thing to check up on,” Stoughton said. “We’re talking about a 15-minute phone call.”

At multiple departments, records released under the state’s transparency law have so far been incomplete, requiring significant legal follow-up. Even where police departments produce records, as in Bakersfield, the information doesn’t reflect the whole story. A proposal now moving through the state Legislature would, if passed, make records available for all uses of force found excessive or unreasonable, regardless of injury, and set a deadline for agencies to do so.

“We’re trusting the police to keep the data on themselves,” said attorney Thomas Seabaugh. “It’s like trusting the corporation to tell us when it has polluted.”

Six years later, Gonzalez said he is still crippled with pain from the injuries and is still receiving care. The cost of treatment has continued to add up, from steroid injections to shoulder surgery. In late May, his doctor recommended another surgery on his back, Gonzalez said.

This and other incidents have also cost money for local taxpayers. Gonzalez brought a civil rights case against the officers, including one who was present but did nothing to stop the beating, and settled with the city in 2018 for $125,000.

From 2014 to 2019 the city paid out more than $1 million in 10 separate settlements for civil rights, excessive force and personal injury claims related to the police. During the same time period the city settled for an additional $1.525 million in seven wrongful death suits, also all related to the police.

Gonzalez said that he doesn’t go out much anymore because he’s afraid that the police might stop him.

It’s also hard to feel safe at home, he said.

“When I come outside of my house, I think about the attack,” he said. “And I think about police officers doing this to me.”

After decades working in heavy labor, Gonzalez planned to devote his retirement to art. His acrylic and oil paintings adorn the walls of his house. In his entryway, Pine Mountain in Ojai, California; on his dining room wall, a beautiful Mexican woman. A few more in the living room; others throughout the house. He started painting in seventh grade.

“For [painting] you have to be calm and peaceful,” Gonzalez said. “The pain is going to trigger you out of that.”

That’s why he says he hasn’t been painting recently. Sitting for long periods is arduous. It’s too hard to raise his arms.

Alexandra Hall, Noah Baustin, Lily Taylor, Eric Ting, Daniel Wu and Ying Zhao contributed to this report.

This story was produced by the California Reporting Project, a coalition of 40 news organizations across the state, including Stanford Journalism’s Watchdog Reporting Class, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program and KQED. The project was formed in 2018 to request and report on previously secret records of police misconduct and use of force in California.

How We Did It

We wanted to know how Bakersfield Police Department officers use force and how that force was investigated. In 2019, reporters from the California Reporting Project, a collaborative effort involving 40 newsrooms across the state, requested under Senate Bill 1421 records about uses of force that resulted in serious bodily injury and cases involving police misconduct from 2014 to 2018. In 2020, the collaboration asked for the records for cases that met the same standards that occurred in 2019. We confirmed with the city attorney that we had all disciplinary records available through the law.

Two researchers read each case and entered information into a database. An editor reviewed the entries to make a final determination. We analyzed data on cases from the Bakersfield Police Department from 2014 to 2019 to learn more about cases where an officer broke someone’s bone. That data included information on the use of force, administrative findings and discipline.

We spoke with officers in the Public Affairs and the Quality Assurance Unit about how they trained officers and review use-of-force cases. The Police Department said that they did not turn over Arturo Gonzalez’s case because they did not know the extent of his injuries at the time. Lt. Kroeker said the cases documented uses of force that were within policy and reviewed in the routine fashion. We did not reach out individually to police officers named in the records.