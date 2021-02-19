KQED Sues BART for Records on Oscar Grant Shooting and Other Police Killings

Responding to news organization requests in April 2019, BART released a decade-old report on the Grant case produced by a law firm hired to investigate the shooting. The document disclosed new details in a case that had rocked the Bay Area, led to a criminal homicide conviction of a BART officer and triggered widespread protests against police violence that were a forerunner of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The report cast doubt on former BART Police Officer Johannes Mehserle’s account of the shooting at his murder trial in Los Angeles: that he had intended to draw his Taser, not his service firearm, before shooting Grant in the back as he lay face down on a Fruitvale BART Station platform on Jan. 1, 2009.

The report also found that the “willful and reckless conduct” of another former officer, Anthony Pirone, “started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting.” Among other findings, the document said Pirone lied repeatedly to investigators, that he punched Grant and kneed him in the face without provocation and that he used a racial epithet during the confrontation with Grant and other men he had detained.

“They [BART] knew this all that time,” Johnson said. “If they knew this for the past 11 years, then all the other details of what we don't know ... they will not tell us unless they're forced to.”

The report released in 2019 references many more files related to the Grant shooting that have never been made public, including audio files of dozens of interviews with witnesses and responding officers, including Pirone.

“The videotaped killing of Oscar Grant shocked our society and forced us to confront police violence in a new way,” said Ethan Toven-Lindsey, KQED’s executive editor of news. “And yet, law enforcement agencies including BART’s police force continue to block access to documents that are of critical public interest.”

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced in October that her office was reopening the criminal investigation into Grant’s death, prompted by his family’s requests that prosecutors reinvestigate charges against Pirone. She closed the investigation three months later, citing a staff finding that there were insufficient legal grounds to charge Pirone as an accomplice to the killing.

Grant’s family has vowed to keep pushing for charges. A DA’s spokesperson recently declined interview requests, citing ongoing discussions about the case.

Earlier this month, BART released 26 more documents related to the case. Those included an analysis of Pirone’s shifting testimony about the incident, which formed the basis for a dishonesty finding against him.