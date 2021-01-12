'Crying Out for Justice': Oscar Grant's Family Vows to Keep Fighting After DA Declines to File New Charges

"I want to say to you that when you sleep on tonight and you think about why we're standing here — why I'm standing here — it's because my son laid on the cold concrete with that officer Pirone's knee in his neck," Johnson said. "And he continued to say he couldn't breathe. My son's head was smashed against the wall and he was kicked and he was punched. And the officer, Pirone, still walks around free today."

According to witnesses, Pirone was "very agitated" and "crazy" at the scene, shouting profanity-laced orders as he rushed onto the platform to respond to reports of a fight on the train. He used a racial epithet multiple times while pinning Grant on the ground, but later said he was only repeating what Grant said to him.

In the wake of the report, Grant's family is calling for a felony murder charge against Pirone

"It can't be hard to see that he was treated not human-ly. It couldn't be hard to hear that a racial epithet was used against him. And if you or I used those against someone, and a crime was committed, we would definitely be charged with the hate crime," Johnson said. "So I'm not asking anything different than what our United States Constitution says or what our laws say. I'm asking for him to be charged for his actions leading up to my son's death."

In a video released Monday, O'Malley said she reopened the case in October after Grant's family contacted her, asking her to reexamine Pirone's involvement.

While condemning Pirone's actions, O'Malley said that "while Pirone's overly aggressive conduct contributed to the chaotic nature of what transpired on the BART platform," he cannot be charged with aiding and abetting in the killing.