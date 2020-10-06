Alameda DA Reopens Investigation Into Oscar Grant Killing, Nearly 12 Years Later

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office is reopening a criminal investigation into the slaying of Oscar Grant, nearly 12 years after a BART police officer fatally shot the 22-year-old as he lay face down on the Fruitvale Station platform.

In a written statement released Monday afternoon, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said she's assigned "a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant."

Although previous Alameda County District Attorney Tom Orloff initially charged former BART officer Johannes Mehserle with murder, O'Malley took over and oversaw the prosecution.

O'Malley noted that the court granted a defense request to move Mehserle's trial to Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter," O'Malley wrote. "We are re-opening our investigation."

Mehserle was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to a two-year prison term, of which he served 11 months. He was released in June 2011.