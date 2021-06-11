KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

One Native American Tribe in Lake County is Creating Housing for Homeless Members

Devin KatayamaMolly SolomonEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

An apartment in Lakeport, California being remodeled for new tenants with funds from Project Homekey on May 14, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED News)

The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians doesn’t have its own reservation. Like many Native communities, many members also struggle with poverty and homelessness.

But recently, using funds from California’s ‘Project Homekey,’ the tribe bought an apartment building in Lake County to house members most in need. And leaders are also hoping it’ll be the start of a new community hub for the tribe.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing affordability reporter

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.


Sponsored

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.