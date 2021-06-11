One Native American Tribe in Lake County is Creating Housing for Homeless Members

The Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians doesn’t have its own reservation. Like many Native communities, many members also struggle with poverty and homelessness.

But recently, using funds from California’s ‘Project Homekey,’ the tribe bought an apartment building in Lake County to house members most in need. And leaders are also hoping it’ll be the start of a new community hub for the tribe.

Guest: Molly Solomon, KQED housing affordability reporter

Episode transcript here.




