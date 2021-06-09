KQED is a proud member of
Can California's 'Red Flag Law' Stop Gun Violence Before it Happens?

Devin KatayamaAdhiti BandlamudiEricka Cruz GuevarraShaylyn MartosAlan Montecillo
Following the mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, officials are wondering whether California's "Red Flag" gun law could have prevented the violence by taking away the shooter's guns. (Marnette Federis/KQED)

After the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose two weeks ago, some politicians started talking about California’s “Red Flag” gun control law, which uses the power of restraining orders to take guns away from people a judge deems at risk of harming themselves or others. 

Many people aren’t even aware of the red flag law. And using it as a way to prevent gun violence of all kinds — including mass shootings, suicides and domestic violence — is much more complicated than it seems. 

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter 

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa