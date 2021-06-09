Can California's 'Red Flag Law' Stop Gun Violence Before it Happens?

After the mass shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose two weeks ago, some politicians started talking about California’s “Red Flag” gun control law, which uses the power of restraining orders to take guns away from people a judge deems at risk of harming themselves or others.

Many people aren’t even aware of the red flag law. And using it as a way to prevent gun violence of all kinds — including mass shootings, suicides and domestic violence — is much more complicated than it seems.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our newsletter here.



