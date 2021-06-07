The ‘Golden State Stimulus’ Includes Undocumented Californians, But Many Can’t Access Their Checks

Undocumented Californians have been mostly shut out of three rounds of federal stimulus checks. So when the ‘Golden State Stimulus’ was approved in February by the State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, undocumented immigrants were hopeful that they’d finally receive some direct relief. But bureaucratic hoops have prevented many people from accessing this money in a timely fashion.

Guest: Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, reporter for KQED en Español

