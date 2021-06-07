KQED is a proud member of
The ‘Golden State Stimulus’ Includes Undocumented Californians, But Many Can’t Access Their Checks

Devin KatayamaCarlos Cabrera-LomelíEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Dairo Romero, community initiatives manager at MEDA, sits at a table as he helps out a person file their taxes.
When Leydi needed help requesting an emergency appointment with the Mexican consulate in San Francisco, she turned to Dairo Romero, community initiatives manager at MEDA, for help. He was able to write her a letter explaining her family's situation and need for passports. Romero helps another person file their taxes on the second floor of the Mission Food Hub in San Francisco on May 19, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Undocumented Californians have been mostly shut out of three rounds of federal stimulus checks. So when the ‘Golden State Stimulus’ was approved in February by the State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, undocumented immigrants were hopeful that they’d finally receive some direct relief. But bureaucratic hoops have prevented many people from accessing this money in a timely fashion.

Guest: Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, reporter for KQED en Español

Episode transcript here. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.


Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

