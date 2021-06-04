KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

Why the Vote to Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloGuy Marzorati
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 05: Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during his primary election night gathering on June 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newson claimed the top spot in the California gubernatorial primary election ahead of republican candidate John Cox. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom picked up steam in late 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Now, COVID-19 has slowed down in California, and Gov. Newsom is currently in a strong position; one recent poll showed that just 40% of likely voters support recalling him from office.

This has left some Democrats debating a thorny question: whether they should use the current recall laws to hold the election earlier, or wait until the fall, when most voters expect elections to take place.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics reporter and producer for the Political Breakdown podcast

Episode transcript here. Click here to subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Sponsored

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.