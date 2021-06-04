Why the Vote to Recall Gov. Gavin Newsom Could Happen Sooner Than You Think

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom picked up steam in late 2020, during the height of the pandemic.



Now, COVID-19 has slowed down in California, and Gov. Newsom is currently in a strong position; one recent poll showed that just 40% of likely voters support recalling him from office.

This has left some Democrats debating a thorny question: whether they should use the current recall laws to hold the election earlier, or wait until the fall, when most voters expect elections to take place.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics reporter and producer for the Political Breakdown podcast

