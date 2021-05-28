The #VTAfamily is Mourning the Loss of Friends and Co-Workers

The deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history happened Wednesday at a rail yard for the Valley Transportation Authority, the Santa Clara County transit agency made up of around 2,000 employees. The 9 victims who died were maintenance workers, light rail operators, mechanics and supervisors.

Public transit workers haven't had the privilege of sheltering at home during the pandemic, and for the past year they’ve kept transit going. Now, VTA workers are mourning the loss of friends and colleagues who they’ve worked alongside for years.

Guest: Nico Savidge, transportation reporter for the San Jose Mercury News

Click here to view efforts to support victims' families. Episode transcript here.

