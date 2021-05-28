KQED is a proud member of
The #VTAfamily is Mourning the Loss of Friends and Co-Workers

Devin KatayamaEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
On Wed, May 25, a gunman shot and killed 9 people who worked at Santa Clara County's Valley Transportation Authority (VTA).  (VTA)

The deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history happened Wednesday at a rail yard for the Valley Transportation Authority, the Santa Clara County transit agency made up of around 2,000 employees. The 9 victims who died were maintenance workers, light rail operators, mechanics and supervisors.

Public transit workers haven't had the privilege of sheltering at home during the pandemic, and for the past year they’ve kept transit going. Now, VTA workers are mourning the loss of friends and colleagues who they’ve worked alongside for years.

Guest: Nico Savidge, transportation reporter for the San Jose Mercury News

Click here to view efforts to support victims' families. Episode transcript here.

