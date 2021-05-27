San Jose VTA Shooting: How to Help Victims, Families and Those Personally Affected

Go to:

A day after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in San Jose, officials said the focus now needs to be on how to support those personally touched by the tragedy.

On NPR's Morning Edition, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the community is still reeling and feeling "numb."

"We've got families who have lost loved ones, and co-workers who have lost friends," said Liccardo. "And I think our task now is to do everything we can to support them, and to help them begin the path of healing."

If you're personally seeking support after this event, or looking for ways to support people who've been directly impacted, read on for links to use and share. We'll continue to update these resources as we find them.

How to Find Support for Yourself or Others

Family Assistance Center

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the Family Assistance Center (FAC) is ready to help victims, family members, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees and anyone else who has been impacted.

The FAC is open Thursday at the American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter at 2731 N. 1st St. in San Jose from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (408) 209-8356.

The San Jose district attorney has confirmed that there are Spanish speakers onsite, and a language line is available.

Services available include: