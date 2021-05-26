Sheriff: Multiple People Killed in Shooting at San Jose VTA Rail Yard

Gunfire erupted Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. A Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman said there were multiple fatalities and injuries, and that the suspect is dead.

In a 9:45 a.m. press briefing, Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said he could still not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Davis said. He added that the suspect is male and "is confirmed deceased."

The victims include VTA employees, Davis said.