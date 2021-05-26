KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
Sheriff: Multiple People Killed in Shooting at San Jose VTA Rail Yard

KQED News Staff and Wires
San Jose Police Dept. vehicles respond to a mass shooting outside a VTA rail facility Wednesday morning. (Adhiti Bandlamudi/KQED)

Gunfire erupted Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. A Santa Clara County Sheriff's spokesman said there were multiple fatalities and injuries, and that the suspect is dead.

In a 9:45 a.m. press briefing, Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said he could still  not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Davis said. He added that the suspect is male and "is confirmed deceased."

The victims include VTA employees, Davis said.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility next door to Sheriff's Office and across Highway 87 from San Jose International Airport. The facility is a transit control center that houses trains and has a maintenance yard.

"Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting," Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted. "In the VTA family, we mourn our lost coworkers and pray for the recovery of those being treated."

A VTA spokesperson did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the crime scene, officials said.

A reunification center for families will be set up at the Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium on 70 West Hedding Street in San Jose, the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Families and friends of those who may have been affected in the incident can also call 408-299-2311 for more information.

