Updated on Sunday at 9:05 p.m.

A city councilman says three people have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

Councilman Dion Bracco tells The Associated Press those are preliminary figures following Sunday's shooting.

Stanford Medical Center has two patients being treated from the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said. She had no details on their injuries or conditions. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center received five victims, spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. She also had no information on their conditions.