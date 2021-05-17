KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

PPP Loans Were Meant to Help Save Businesses, But Many in Communities of Color Didn’t Get Them

Devin KatayamaAdhiti BandlamudiEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Similar to other once busy thoroughfares around the Bay, International Boulevard has suffered during the pandemic. After receiving little to no support from the federal government or banks, some businesses have been forced to close.
Similar to other once busy thoroughfares around the Bay, International Boulevard has suffered during the pandemic. After receiving little to no support from the federal government or banks, some businesses have been forced to close.  (Adhiti Bandlamudi/KQED News)

On International Boulevard in East Oakland, just 5% of businesses received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from April to August of 2020. Meanwhile, in the nearby, mostly white neighborhood of Montclair, 49% of businesses received a PPP loan. Advocates and small business owners point to factors like language barriers, a complicated application process, and a legacy of banks not serving communities of color.

This kind of disparity exists all over the Bay Area, and as the region reopens, this unequal distribution of loans will have lasting impacts.

Guest: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED Silicon Valley reporter

This story was reported in partnership with Reveal and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Episode transcript here.

Sponsored

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Follow The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.