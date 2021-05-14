The California Republicans Who Are Still Enabling Trump's Election Lies

Just four months ago, a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in support of the former president's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. And even after that, most of California’s Republican elected officials stuck with Trump by voting to overturn the certification of the results.

Trump may be out of office now, but many of those same Republicans — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from Bakersfield — are still enabling his lies, most recently when House Republicans voted to remove Wyoming’s Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role, for speaking out against Trump and his role in the Capitol insurrection.

This episode first aired on Jan. 8, 2021.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown podcast

Episode transcript here.