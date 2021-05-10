KQED is a proud member of
Are More Hate Crime Charges a Solution to Anti-Asian Violence?

Devin KatayamaMarisa LagosEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Bay Area parents and families rallied against anti-Asian hate in the Peninsula on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Esther Lee/KQED)

When people see attacks on Asians — including a recent near-fatal stabbing on San Francisco’s Market Street — many refer to them as hate crimes in order to call out anti-Asian racism and violence.

But the legal use of a hate crime charge is much trickier. And it raises some hard questions about whether the state should add harsher penalties for racially motivated attacks, or focus on rehabilitation and restorative justice.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent and co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown podcast

Episode transcript here.

