Caitlyn Jenner Offers Vague Generalities, Moments of Humanity in Fox TV Interview

"We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state. Some help, I mean, some people there we're going to send back, OK, no question about that. But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country," she said before launching into the story of an undocumented man she had known for 17 years.

"This is a gentleman I mean, this is the greatest guy. I want him to be a U.S. citizen, OK? He's an asset to this state, to this country, but he's been trying for 17 year to get citizenship."

On a wide range of issues including water, policing and the pandemic, Jenner offered mostly anecdotes and generalities – and Hannity didn’t press for many specifics.

Asked to grade Gov. Gavin Newsom’s management of the state, she said he was too political and too beholden to special interests.

"What I see in Gavin Newsom is a politician who makes his decision as a politician and special interests. And the hypocrisy that is going on right now. It's like this one set of rules for Sacramento and there's another set of rules for everybody else."

Jenner portrayed herself as someone who would bring a practical view to governing. "I have common sense, OK? I see what’s going on and I see no common sense in politics and why they're doing it besides only for political reasons," she offered.

Jenner described herself as a “compassionate disrupter," someone who will challenge the status quo. But whether the owner of a Malibu home and a private airplane can appeal to the average voter remains an open question, and Jenner's comments recorded at her airplane hanger Wednesday night didn't help.

"My friends are leaving California," she said. "The guy across from me was packing up his hangar. I said 'Where are you going?' And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona. I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless.' "

That comment blew up on Twitter.