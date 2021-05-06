Caitlyn Jenner Offers Vague Generalities, Moments of Humanity in Fox TV Interview

Reality TV celebrity Caitlyn Jenner gave her first television interview Wednesday night since her entry into the California governor’s race two weeks ago caused a media frenzy. And if her debut sit-down is any indication, the 71-year-old former Olympic athlete has a lot of distance to make up if she has any hope of winning the gold in the recall election.
The interview was recorded in Malibu, where Jenner lives, with Fox TV host Sean Hannity's show, a friendly platform for conservative Republicans like Jenner – who supported President Donald Trump in 2016.
Hannity covered a wide range of topics including the pandemic, immigration, water policy, policing and transgender youth, but Jenner offered mostly vague, meandering answers that belied a lack of knowledge about the major issues facing California.
"I am an outsider," Jenner said. "I understand that. Now I'm in a race for solutions. I need to find solutions to be able to turn this state around. I absolutely love this state. I'm a fighter. Always have been."
At the top of the show, before Jenner joined, Hannity portrayed California's struggle with the pandemic in the worst possible light, comparing COVID-19 statistics with Florida without offering any context. There was no mention that California now has the lowest case rate in the nation and that the economy is quickly reopening.