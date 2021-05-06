Suspect Arrested in SF Stabbing of 2 Asian Seniors, Police Investigating Attack for Racial Bias

Within hours of the incident, police arrested 54-year-old San Francisco resident Patrick Thompson. In a statement, SFPD said "Through the course of the investigation, officers obtained an image of the suspect. Tenderloin officers recognized the suspect from prior police contacts." Officers also obtained surveillance footage of the attack and said it showed "without provocation or warning the suspect began stabbing the victims."

Police booked Thompson on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse, and are investigating the attack for racial bias. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said charges will be announced Thursday.

The grandsons of the 85-year-old victim have started a GoFundMe account to cover her medical expenses as she recovers.

"While she was waiting at the bus stop, she was stabbed with a long knife in her right arm and entered into her chest," Drew Eng, the victim's grandson, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "San Francisco is my home and my grandma's home. We need to feel safe where we live and not in constant fear. Please keep her and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

The account has surpassed its goal of $50,000 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon.

Boudin said he’s outraged by Tuesday’s senseless attack. In a statement, he said his office is still receiving evidence from SFPD and that his office will announce charging details Thursday. He said they expect the suspect to be arraigned as soon as Friday afternoon.

“Attacks on our [Asian American and Pacific Islander] community and especially on our elderly residents are horrifying, not just to the victims who suffer physical injury but to the entire AAPI community that has been living in fear," Boudin said, in the statement. "We will hold those who commit these acts of violence and hate accountable."