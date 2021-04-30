‘We Will Not Be Afraid’: After Attack, President of Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Resolves to 'Stay Strong'

After Carl Chan was assaulted on Tuesday on his way to assist a crime victim, he said he’s now even more determined to prevent crimes against people in Oakland. Chan, who is the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, is an outspoken advocate for the Asian and Asian American community.

“I was on my way to help a victim of a crime, and little did I know I would become the victim myself,” he said. Chan was struck on the head from behind near 8th St. and Broadway in downtown Oakland.