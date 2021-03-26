Fueled by Volunteers, ‘Japantown Prepared’ Strives to Keep San Jose's Asian Seniors Safe

Jean Yoshida lives a few blocks from Japantown near downtown San Jose. She jogs around the neighborhood often, and these days, does so on high alert.

"It really made me think that if I'm feeling this way, I couldn't imagine how the senior population [is] feeling," said Yoshida, a young Asian-American woman. "Just to get out of their house, go to the market, just run their daily errands."

Recent attacks in Atlanta and in various parts of the Bay Area have alarmed members of the local Asian American community and prompted some of them to take measures into their own hands.

Yoshida says she’s been worried about her elderly relatives in Milpitas and her parents in San Diego.