‘Enough Is Enough’: Asian American Community Leaders and Bay Area Officials React to Atlanta Shootings

Yeung, the head of the Chinatown Community Development Center, said that while the shooter connected his actions to sex addiction, there are many other places to find similar activities, instead of targeting spas where Asian women were working.

"What brought that about, versus any number of areas in and around the sex trade? You've got to wonder what context was created by the anti-Asian sentiment catalyzed by Trump. You've got to wonder what that causes people to think and feel," Yeung said. "I can't get away from that."

That climate of anti-AAPI sentiment has clouded San Francisco's Chinese community with fear, said Zhang, CEO of Chinese Hospital.

"When we have late meetings, I wouldn't let [my staff] take a bus home. I would drop them off myself," Zhang said. "After the attack, it takes people a long time to recover. They're scared. The impact is huge. Also for the family, too, not just the victims. And the community."

"This is so tragic and horrifying to the community," said Rev. Norman Fong, the former director of the Chinatown Community Development Center and a community leader in his own right.

Fong likened the shooting to the 1982 beating death of Vincent Chin in Detroit, an act of hate by white autoworkers who were angry at joblessness they blamed on Japanese Americans (though Chin was Chinese). Fong recalled the solidarity from Rev. Jesse Jackson and other members of the Black community who joined hands with the AAPI community across the country in the wake of that hateful act.

"We all need to pull together to overcome this anti-Asian hate," Fong said. "We also need to educate ourselves on each other's history otherwise it's too easy to scapegoat and hate."

Again on KQED's Forum, Choi of Stop AAPI Hate noted that impacted communities have a second layer of mental health crises ongoing right now: first, with the pandemic, and secondly, with rising racist hate, which compounds other trauma.

When violence against the AAPI community emerges, "what we're experiencing is re-traumatizing," Choi said.

Wang Yuen suggested taking a break from social media to ease that mental health crisis, and for Asian women in particular to seek safe spaces where they can share their traumatic experiences to heal.

Making a Safer Community for All

As attacks against the Asian American community garner more attention, a split has emerged from different voices calling for two approaches: more police and prosecution, or alternatives to policing that can bring safety.

Already in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed has asked the police to increase patrols in “areas with a high number of Asian residents, visitors, and businesses immediately,” she announced on Twitter Wednesday.

“More long-term efforts will also be announced shortly. No one should have to live in fear that their race or ethnicity could make them a victim,” Breed said.

Rev. Fong noted that some people want to defund police over issues of brutality, but said “we have to be practical, too.”

“I love community cops that walk the beat,” Fong said. “I may not be popular for saying that, but I think the brutality and the training definitely we have to address. But practically for the seniors, what they would say was they would like more foot cops, but more Chinese-speaking. That's the problem. There aren’t that many.”

Though, Fong added, “I’m from a different generation.”

Calls for enforcement were also echoed by Ma, the state treasurer, in arguing for Bonta to become the state’s next attorney general. On Wednesday, Ma argued for an attorney general who will “put resources to these crimes” and “to convict those people perpetrating crimes against the community.”

Yeung, the executive director of Chinatown CCDC, said he’s seen police become part of the Chinatown community. A few years back, police were assigned to single room occupancy hotels that his organization operates, which Yeung was grateful for. He called it “transformative” for people living there.

On some occasions, officers were so embedded in the community of people living in those SROs, that one officer once noticed when families were missing from a community barbeque, and called them up themselves to invite them to eat.

That level of intimacy with people living there made them feel safe, Yeung said.

“It moved me in a way that’s hard to describe,” he said.