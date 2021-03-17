KQED is a proud member of
Forum

After Murder of Eight Asian Americans in Georgia, Fears of Anti-Asian Racism and Violence Intensify

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
The site of Gold Spa, is viewed on March 17, 2021, one of the three Asian massage parlors that was hit by deadly shooting attacks in Northeast Atlanta, Georgia on March 16, 2021. (VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The killings of 8 people in Georgia, six of them Asian American women, are intensifying fears already heightened by an increase in racist attacks against Asian Americans. As families and communities in Georgia grieve today, we look at the broader toll the incident is taking amid a documented increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Guests:

Cynthia Choi, co-director, Chinese for Affirmative Action

Nancy Wang Yuen, sociologist and author, “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism”

