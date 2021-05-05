As Pandemic Slows in the Bay, Diaspora Turns Attention to India

Indians and Indian Americans in the Bay Area are facing a dual reality when it comes to COVID-19: while businesses start to reopen here, COVID-19 cases and deaths are exploding in India — and many are worried for the safety of friends and family thousands of miles away.

The Indian diaspora is also turning that worry into action, raising money for oxygen tanks and setting up virtual doctor's visits.



Guest: Lakshmi Sarah, KQED reporter

Episode transcript here.

Read more of Lakshmi's reporting on Bay Area efforts to help stop COVID-19 in India:

