'Each Hour Matters': Bay Area Couple Fundraises for India's Oxygen Crisis

In addition to the Save Life Foundation, the Medirattas are also directing donations to the humanitarian nonprofit organization Sewa International. For those unsure which place to donate to, Kanika Mediratta gave some guidance: “If you're looking to donate specifically for the Delhi region, then Save Life Foundation is working with the Delhi government, and is probably the biggest impact that we will have,” she said.

But for Bay Area residents wanting their donations to go beyond government agencies, or into other cities and regions in India, Sewa International is a good choice, say the Medirattas. Both organizations are registered nonprofits in the U.S.

“Thousands of people are dying every single day" in India, said Gitesh Desai, a Texas-based spokesperson for Sewa International on the COVID-19 crisis. According to Johns Hopkins University data, on April 25 alone there were 2,812 deaths.

Desai said Sewa International is buying oxygen concentrators and has already bought 400 that will be given to hospitals in India. With additional funds raised, Desai said they will be providing food and medicine to families as well as other basic needs to orphanages and senior citizen homes.

“We all want our money to get used in the best way possible and as quickly as possible, because each hour matters right now,” Kanika Mediratta said.

She added that it's not just hours that count right now — it's minutes. "We don't have till Monday morning, or Tuesday morning, for action to be taken. If you have the capacity to contribute, to participate, to volunteer, we need the help and we need it now."

"We don't have a moment to lose right now," she said.

“Whatever we can do to help, if we can do anything at all, it's still not enough," her husband Rohit added.