Sea Levels Are Rising in the Bay — and East Palo Alto Is on the Front Lines

East Palo Alto homes near the Bayshore Pond on March 29, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

When it comes to sea level rise, East Palo Alto will be one of the first and hardest-hit areas of the Bay Area. It’s already prone to flooding now, and the city is leading the way when it comes to community-led solutions. But no matter how hard East Palo Alto works to build its resiliency against sea level rise, it won’t be enough; the Bay Area’s interconnected ecosystem suggests what its neighbors do to combat the issue matters to the entire region’s survival.

Follow the group Bay Adapt to stay updated on its work around rising sea levels.

Guests: Ezra David Romero and Kevin Stark, KQED climate reporters

This series is part of the Pulitzer Center's nationwide Connected Coastlines reporting initiative.


