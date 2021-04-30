KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

What’s Next for Public Transit in the Bay Area?

Devin KatayamaDan BrekkeEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 400,000 people rode BART each day. In the early days of the pandemic, that number plummeted to as low as 23,000.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bay Area transit agencies lost huge numbers of riders during the pandemic — and with it, enormous amounts of revenue. Federal money has saved them from big layoffs and service cuts. But as the region reopens and more people get vaccinated, public transit leaders still need to convince riders it’s safe and worth the trip.

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter

Episode transcript here.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.


Sponsored