Contra Costa DA Clears Walnut Creek Officers in 2019 Miles Hall Killing

As she drove separately to the scene, Keagy called Hall's mother, according to the DA's report, and was told, "We've never seen him like this before."

Connors told the other officers, "I'm not gonna give this guy a lot of chances," according to the report. Connors noted that Hall had a weapon and was "going into neighbor's homes, he's lost his mind."

Connors told officers to give commands, and Murphy was designated to use a Taser if appropriate.

"Just watch your backdrop," Connors said, according to the DA, meaning officers should be prepared to fire their guns and pay attention to what was behind their target.

Hall was walking through his neighborhood carrying the 15-pound, nearly 5-foot-long digging tool when police confronted him in a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Arlene Lane. Hall ran toward the officers and ignored multiple commands to drop the tool, police said, according to the DA's report.

Smith started firing bean bag rounds as Hall continued to close the distance between them. When he got within about 15 feet of Murphy, she fired the first of two rounds of bullets.

Smith told investigators that Hall was "too close for comfort" and that if she hadn't fired he would have killed her.

Officer Kuong Hsaio (referred to as "KC Hsaio" in the DA's report) told investigators that he, too, believed Hall was going to strike Murphy when Hsaio fired the first of four rounds. Hall attempted to get up, but officers held him down, handcuffed him and started to provide first aid. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about 21 minutes after being shot.

An autopsy found Hall was killed by four gunshot wounds to his torso and hip. He also had three bruises consistent with being struck with beanbag rounds.

All five officers involved in the incident were cleared to return to duty within weeks of the shooting.