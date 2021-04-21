KQED is a proud member of
Forum
Forum
Forum

Nation Reacts to Guilty Verdict in George Floyd Killing

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A fist in the air next to a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter"
People react as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, MN on April 20. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

After three weeks of often wrenching testimony, a Minneapolis jury on Tuesday found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter Tuesday in the death of George Floyd. We want to hear how you are processing the jury’s decision, and what you think it means for broader efforts to achieve racial justice and police accountability.

Guests:

Nikki Jones, professor of African American Studies, UC Berkeley, author of "The Chosen Ones: Black Men and the Politics of Redemption" 

Taun Hall, mental health activist; mother of Miles Hall, who was fatally shot by Walnut Creek police in 2019

Syndey Kamlager, state senator representing Los Angeles county

