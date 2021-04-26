Rob Bonta Supports Police Accountability. Now He’s California’s Attorney General

The state Legislature last week confirmed East Bay Assemblymember Rob Bonta as California’s new attorney general. His confirmation happened the same week former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Bonta, the first Filipino American to take the position, has been a longtime supporter of more police accountability and takes over the AG role at a time when there’s momentum around police accountability in California and across the country. While there’s a lot of power in the AG position, there are also limits to the job.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, KQED politics correspondent





Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.