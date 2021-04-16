KQED is a proud member of
Hundreds Rally in San Francisco, Reviving Demands to Defund Police

Matthew Green
Demonstrators gather in San Francisco to protest police violence. One protester holds a sign that reads 'Not an accident, it's murder. Justice for Daunte Wright' and another says 'Stop the War on Black America'
Demonstrators gather in San Francisco on April 15, 2021 to protest police violence.  (Alex Emslie/KQED)

This story will be updated.

Chanting "say his name" and holding signs that read "abolish the police," more than a hundred demonstrators converged in front of San Francisco's Mission High School on Thursday evening, demanding a fundamental overhaul of policing in America. Protesters then marched to the San Francisco Police Department's Mission police station on Valencia St.

Organized by the activist group Defund SFPD Now, the rally is part of a renewed national focus on police violence, sparked by several recent high-profile police shootings of unarmed Black men, and amid the ongoing high-stakes trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd last spring.

"Police will never be held accountable because the system doesn't want them to be," said Aditi Joshi of Defund SFPD Now at the demonstration Thursday.

On Sunday, a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center — just miles from the courthouse where Chauvin is being tried — shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during what began as a routine traffic stop for expired vehicle tags. The female officer, a 26-year veteran of the department, claims she mistook her handgun for a Taser, firing it at Wright after he resisted arrest for an outstanding warrant. The officer is being charged with second-degree manslaughter, and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, which Wright's family has decried as far too lenient.

Tensions had already ratcheted up in the Bay Area days earlier when Daly City police officer shot and killed Roger Allen, a 44-year-old San Francisco resident, after a reported struggle over a fake gun.

“What happened to Daunte Wright and Roger Allen proves that the criminal legal system can never bring us justice," Joshi of Defund SFPD Now, said in a statement prior to Thursday's rally. “They will always kill because the system of policing is NOT broken. It is functioning as intended. The time for waiting is long over. We must defund, disband, and abolish the police.”

On Thursday, Chicago city officials released body camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old, Adam Toledo, more than two weeks after he was killed during a foot chase.

At least 135 unarmed Black men and women have been shot and killed by police in the last five years, according to a NPR investigation in January.

Over the summer, protests erupted across the region, the country and much of the world, in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. A visceral video of his death in late May shows Floyd — who was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill — handcuffed and pinned to the ground as Chauvin kneels on his neck for more than 9 minutes.

The incident and its aftermath launched what some consider a racial reckoning in the U.S., galvanizing scores of companies and institutions to reexamine their positions on racial equity and justice, and prompting multiple state legislatures — including in California — to adopt modest policing reforms. It also spurred activists in cities across the country to demand major local policing reforms — including a push to defund or flat-out abolish — police departments, and reallocate much of those budgets to social service and educational agencies.

Multiple cities across the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Oakland, have since proposed or adopted plans to cut their police budgets by large chunks and reinvest those funds in community service agencies that advocates say are far better equipped to handle many of the non-violent incidents that often escalate when police are called in.

In September, San Francisco supervisors approved Mayor London Breed's proposal, as part of this year's budget, to strip $120 million dollars from the city's law enforcement agencies over two years and redirect those funds to support the city’s largely underserved Black community. Breed — who has for years supported increasing SFPD's budget — also last summer directed the police department to no longer respond to noncriminal complaints, revise its accountability and anti-bias practices and stop using military-grade equipment. Some activists have said that while these actions mark progress, they don't go far enough, and that only a complete overhaul of law enforcement systems can make any real dent in reversing the ongoing epidemic of police violence against communities of color.

KQED's Alex Emslie and Michelle Wiley contributed to this story. 

