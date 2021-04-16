Hundreds Rally in San Francisco, Reviving Demands to Defund Police

On Sunday, a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center — just miles from the courthouse where Chauvin is being tried — shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during what began as a routine traffic stop for expired vehicle tags. The female officer, a 26-year veteran of the department, claims she mistook her handgun for a Taser, firing it at Wright after he resisted arrest for an outstanding warrant. The officer is being charged with second-degree manslaughter, and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, which Wright's family has decried as far too lenient.

Tensions had already ratcheted up in the Bay Area days earlier when Daly City police officer shot and killed Roger Allen, a 44-year-old San Francisco resident, after a reported struggle over a fake gun.

“What happened to Daunte Wright and Roger Allen proves that the criminal legal system can never bring us justice," Joshi of Defund SFPD Now, said in a statement prior to Thursday's rally. “They will always kill because the system of policing is NOT broken. It is functioning as intended. The time for waiting is long over. We must defund, disband, and abolish the police.”

On Thursday, Chicago city officials released body camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old, Adam Toledo, more than two weeks after he was killed during a foot chase.