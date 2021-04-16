Hundreds Rally in San Francisco, Reviving Demands to Defund Police

This story will be updated.
Chanting "say his name" and holding signs that read "abolish the police," more than a hundred demonstrators converged in front of San Francisco's Mission High School on Thursday evening, demanding a fundamental overhaul of policing in America. Protesters then marched to the San Francisco Police Department's Mission police station on Valencia St.
Organized by the activist group Defund SFPD Now, the rally is part of a renewed national focus on police violence, sparked by several recent high-profile police shootings of unarmed Black men, and amid the ongoing high-stakes trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd last spring.
"Police will never be held accountable because the system doesn't want them to be," said Aditi Joshi of Defund SFPD Now at the demonstration Thursday.