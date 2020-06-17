'Defund the Police': What it Means and How Bay Area Cities Are Responding

A Pricey Business

Since the 1970s, when tough-on-crime policies took hold, most U.S. cities have funneled an increasingly large share of their budgets into public safety, often at the expense of social service and anti-poverty programs. And police officers have been tasked with an ever-wider range of responsibilities.

In most cities, spending on local police typically dwarfs investment in just about any other sector. In Oakland, for instance, about 20% of the city's entire budget (total expenditures, not including education) — more than $318 million — goes to policing. That's nearly double the amount of any other city department.

Until very recently, any proposal to divest from police departments would have been dismissed by most city leaders as politically untenable. But as public pressure mounts in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — among many other glaring recent incidents of police brutality — the idea has gained a strong foothold among a small but growing contingent of locally elected leaders.

Case in point: In Minneapolis, the epicenter of the current wave of protests, a veto-proof majority of nine City Council members recently said they would move to dismantle the city's long-troubled police force, even as the mayor declined to support the effort.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti grabbed headlines this month when he unveiled a proposal to take $150 million from the city's massive police budget of over $1 billion and reinvest it in jobs programs, health initiatives and other services in communities of color. Although some activists say that doesn't go anywhere far enough, it marks a significant turnaround from April, when the mayor proposed a 7% funding increase for the police. And on Monday – in an meeting once considered unthinkable – the Los Angeles City Council heard from a coalition of activists who presented a plan to end the city’s reliance on police officers and adopt new community safety strategies.

Lessons From a City That Disbanded the Police

Disbanding a police department and starting from scratch is not without precedent in the U.S. The city of Camden, New Jersey did it in 2013.

Following years of unabated violent crime, the City Council literally shut down the police department — one that had long been considered inept and corrupt — and created an entirely new non-unionized department under county control. All officers were laid off and had to reapply for their jobs.

Since then, the city's homicide rate has plummeted, as have once-plentiful excessive force complaints, while community-police relations seem to have significantly improved. The overhaul wasn’t a panacea by any stretch — problems with police accountability and racial disparities still exist in the city — but the experiment is generally considered a success.

In California, however, many liberal leaders wary of appearing soft on crime or of incurring the wrath of powerful police unions are walking a fine line on an inherently thorny issue, acknowledging the need for reforms while clearly remaining reluctant to support sweeping overhauls.