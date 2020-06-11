London Breed on Racism: "I Have Lived This My Whole Life"

"The work that we did to get rid of the chokehold, people are just now having this conversation. The you know, when you draw your gun, automatic report. When you think about just even a couple years ago, there were seven officer involved shootings in San Francisco. And over the past two years, only three and none resulted in the deaths because of the work we did, the fighting with the Police Officers Association to get changes to policies."

The San Francisco Police Officers Association

"From day one, I have extended an olive branch to POA here in San Francisco to really try to work with them. It's been hard. The fact is, as the mayor of the city, I am responsible for every police officer in this city. I take that responsibility very seriously ... and so having a good relationship with the police is important. And I have tried. I will continue to try. It is very challenging."

"I think that their comments often times about my decisions or about other things that happened in the city can be inflammatory and disrespectful to me and to people in this city. They don't want people to draw a conclusion about every police officer, but then they draw a conclusion about every citizen. And I think that that is wrong on both sides. So how do we reconcile that?"

Calls to Defund the Police Department

"I think it's understandable that people are feeling that way, but the fact is, you have people who kill people, you have people who rob people and commit really horrible acts. And in those particular cases, there is a very strong need for law enforcement. And the question is, what kind of law enforcement do we produce out of San Francisco?"

"I think it's important that our policies are adjusted and that we work to make our department better. And that definitely takes time. But to completely dismantle? It is not something at this time that I think will serve the public."

The Board of Supervisors' Rejecting Her Appointments to the Police Commission 10-1

"Not one of those members of the Board of Supervisors has experienced what I experienced with my family growing up in San Francisco in poverty and police brutality. They can't even imagine what it feels like, wanting to see serious reforms because they don't have to walk down the street and be concerned or have that talk with their sons or African-American brothers about the challenges that exist with Black people and law enforcement."

"So there's no way that I would just appoint anyone to serve on the Police Commission if I didn't think that they were capable of doing the job and helping to implement the reforms that I as mayor lead on. There is no way. So this was completely political."

Joe Biden's Choice for Vice President

"Well, I think what's happening in the country right now it's an incredible opportunity. I would love to see an African-American woman serve in this capacity. I think Kamala Harris is incredible. I think (Atlanta Mayor) Keisha Lance Bottoms is incredible."