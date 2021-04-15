As Vaccine Eligibility Expands, Questions Remain About Equity

Californians 16 and Older are now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

Everyone over the age of 16 in California can now sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the state's My Turn website. But as eligibility expands in the state, some are concerned people in the hardest hit communities will be left behind in trying to get a shot.

Guest: Kiran Savage-Sangwan, Executive Director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network

Governor Newsom Doubles Down on School Reopenings

Governor Newsom said the large majority of schools in California have either opened for in-person learning, or announced a date to do so. He said many students have experienced anxiety and trauma during the pandemic, which is why it's vital to open schools back up for at least some classroom instruction.