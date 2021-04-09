KQED is a proud member of
What California’s June 15 ‘Reopening’ Goal Means

Devin KatayamaApril DemboskyEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (L) speaks during a news conference after touring the vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco with San Francisco Mayor London Breed (R) on April 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California has administered over 20 million vaccinations and currently has the lowest positivity rate in the United States. The governor also announced that California is on track for a full reopening by June 15th with continued mask wearing and people getting vaccinated. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s economy will ‘reopen’ by June 15, as long as there’s enough vaccine supply for everyone 16 and older and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state remain low.

This doesn’t mean all precautions — like the state’s mask mandate — will get scrapped. But it is a big step towards businesses and public spaces operating like they were before the pandemic.

So what’s it going to take to stay on track for “reopening” by June 15?

Guest: April Dembosky, KQED health correspondent

Episode transcript here.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.