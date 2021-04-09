What California’s June 15 ‘Reopening’ Goal Means

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s economy will ‘reopen’ by June 15, as long as there’s enough vaccine supply for everyone 16 and older and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state remain low.

This doesn’t mean all precautions — like the state’s mask mandate — will get scrapped. But it is a big step towards businesses and public spaces operating like they were before the pandemic.

So what’s it going to take to stay on track for “reopening” by June 15?

Guest: April Dembosky, KQED health correspondent

