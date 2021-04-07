KQED is a proud member of
Will Anti-Asian Violence Lead to More Policing in Oakland’s Chinatown?

Devin KatayamaJulie ChangEricka Cruz GuevarraShaylyn MartosAlan Montecillo
A volunteer security patrol team walks through Oakland's Chinatown on Feb. 26, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

After months of local and national attacks against people in the AAPI community, Oakland Chinatown has rallied together to support their elders and businesses.

But the community is divided — and a generational gap exposed — over whether they want more policing to be part of the solution or not.

Guest: Julie Chang, KQED reporter

