Will Anti-Asian Violence Lead to More Policing in Oakland’s Chinatown?

After months of local and national attacks against people in the AAPI community, Oakland Chinatown has rallied together to support their elders and businesses.

But the community is divided — and a generational gap exposed — over whether they want more policing to be part of the solution or not.

Guest: Julie Chang, KQED reporter

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.