How the Bay Area Shaped Mills College (and Vice Versa)

Earlier this month, leaders at Mills College announced that the school, which has been in the Bay Area for 169 years, will no longer be awarding degrees starting in 2023.

This news came as a shock to many students, faculty, and alumni, who know Mills as a unique place for women and LGBTQ people who care about the arts and about social justice.

Today, we’ll learn about the history and legacy of Mills College and its impact on the Bay Area.

Guest: Chloe Veltman, KQED arts and culture reporter

