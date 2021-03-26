KQED is a proud member of
Oakland and Marin County Are Starting ‘Guaranteed Income’ Pilot Projects

Devin KatayamaGuy MarzoratiAsal EhsanipourAlan Montecillo
USA Currency Background

Oakland and Marin County are the latest California jurisdictions to announce plans to launch guaranteed income pilot programs. The idea is to give money to hundreds of low-income residents of color, every month, with no strings attached.

The two projects have their similarities and differences. But in general, supporters that the results will build a bigger case for even bigger guaranteed income projects in the future.

Guest: Guy Marzorati, KQED politics reporter and producer for the Political Breakdown podcast.

