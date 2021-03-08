Will Angelo Quinto’s Death Lead to Police Reforms in Antioch?

Angelo Quinto was having a mental health crisis when his family called 911 for help. After Antioch Police arrived at Quinto’s home, his family says an officer kneeled on his back near the neck before his body went limp. Quinto, a 30 year-old Filipino American, died days later in the hospital. His death has drawn national attention, especially among Filipino Americans across the country, and spotlights a Bay Area suburb where a now majority-Black city council and young activists are trying to change the power dynamics of the traditionally pro-police community.

Guest: Sandhya Dirks, Race & Equity Reporter for KQED

Listen to KQED's American Suburb podcast here.