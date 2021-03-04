SF Corruption Saga: Under Nuru's Oversight, Garbage Company Recology Overcharged Ratepayers $95 Million

Since 2017, San Francisco's garbage company, Recology, has overcharged ratepayers to the tune of $94.5 million.
Now they're going to pay it back — and then some.
That’s according to the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office, which on Thursday announced it had reached a settlement agreement with Recology, and will also file a lawsuit against the company in San Francisco Superior Court to make the agreement legally binding. The garbage rate overcharge revelation comes from an ongoing public integrity investigation conducted by the City Attorney's Office and City Controller Ben Rosenfield.
Recology's rates went up in 2017 under the oversight of former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, who has been accused by the federal government of accepting bribes from the company at roughly the same time the increases occurred.
"With this legal action, we are making San Francisco ratepayers whole and sending a clear message that cozying up to regulators won’t be tolerated,” San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, in a statement. “Mohammed Nuru may have had his challenges keeping the streets clean, but he clearly excelled at cronyism, slush funds, and indifferent oversight."
Under the settlement agreement, Recology will pay back some $95 million to ratepayers. It will also make a $7 million settlement payment to the city, bumping its total tab to over $100 million.
As part of the agreement, Recology will also lower its garbage rates, starting April 1.
"The ramifications of our work with the City Attorney on this investigation are not abstract — there are real financial consequences for San Franciscans,” City Controller Ben Rosenfield said, in a statement. "It’s only right that our residents are repaid for the unjustified rates they were charged, but going forward we need stronger regulations that leave no room for systemic problems to occur."
Recology will also be barred, under the agreement, from making any gift to any city employee or any contribution to a nonprofit if directed by a city employee, according to the City Attorney.
The City Attorney also alleges that Recology and its affiliated companies — Sunset Scavenger Company and Golden Gate Disposal & Recycling Company — regularly gave gifts of money, meals and accommodations to city employees to influence decisions.
This is the latest fallout in the ever-expanding San Francisco public corruption scandal, which now spans a civil investigation by the City Attorney and a criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office. Four city department heads have either been removed or stepped down in the ensuing scandal, including Nuru.
But how did Recology's overcharges happen in the first place?
Nuru was the man tasked with recommending garbage rates to the city, but his recommendations were also garbage, the city essentially said on Thursday.Nuru was indicted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office in January 2020 on corruption charges. Among the many allegations against him, he was accused of accepting bribes from Recology through a baseball charity: Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids.
According to federal charging documents, on Dec. 5, 2016, Recology sent a $5,000 "holiday donation" to the foundation, whose purported goal was to provide equipment to youth baseball teams. But, in a scheme first revealed by the San Francisco Examiner, and later referenced by the U.S. Attorney's Office, that money was allegedly spent throwing lavish holiday parties for San Francisco government officials under the direction of Nuru.
That same month, Recology submitted its 2017 rate application increase to Nuru.
By May 2017, Nuru recommended raising San Francisco's garbage rates by 14%.
"I believe that the costs submitted by Recology and adjusted by The City accurately reflect the cost of providing refuse collection and disposal services to San Francisco ratepayers,” Nuru said in a statement that year.
Fast forward to the 2017 holiday party for city officials, when Recology donated $15,000 to Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, upping the number from 2016.
By 2018, at roughly the same time of year, that donation increased to $20,000. That same year, Recology disclosed a "revenue error" to the city — an omission of revenues, that if used in the ratemaking process would have led to a 7% rather than 14% increase. But Nuru never corrected the error.
Those garbage rates shocked San Franciscans.
“My first reaction was, ‘Oh, my gosh!’” Chris Faust, a middle school science teacher, told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time, after learning that his garbage bill had increased from $42.40 a month to $61.30. Other residents called said new fees associated with the rate increase "ludicrous."
The donations from Recology to the Lefty O'Doul's charity were requested by Paul Frederick Giusti, a former Recology executive, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged in November last year.
Federal authorities ultimately charged Giusti with laundering $1 million in bribes to nonprofits at the behest of Nuru.