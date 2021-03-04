SF Corruption Saga: Under Nuru's Oversight, Garbage Company Recology Overcharged Ratepayers $95 Million

"With this legal action, we are making San Francisco ratepayers whole and sending a clear message that cozying up to regulators won’t be tolerated,” San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, in a statement. “Mohammed Nuru may have had his challenges keeping the streets clean, but he clearly excelled at cronyism, slush funds, and indifferent oversight."

Under the settlement agreement, Recology will pay back some $95 million to ratepayers. It will also make a $7 million settlement payment to the city, bumping its total tab to over $100 million.

As part of the agreement, Recology will also lower its garbage rates, starting April 1.

"The ramifications of our work with the City Attorney on this investigation are not abstract — there are real financial consequences for San Franciscans,” City Controller Ben Rosenfield said, in a statement. "It’s only right that our residents are repaid for the unjustified rates they were charged, but going forward we need stronger regulations that leave no room for systemic problems to occur."

Recology will also be barred, under the agreement, from making any gift to any city employee or any contribution to a nonprofit if directed by a city employee, according to the City Attorney.

The City Attorney also alleges that Recology and its affiliated companies — Sunset Scavenger Company and Golden Gate Disposal & Recycling Company — regularly gave gifts of money, meals and accommodations to city employees to influence decisions.

This is the latest fallout in the ever-expanding San Francisco public corruption scandal, which now spans a civil investigation by the City Attorney and a criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office. Four city department heads have either been removed or stepped down in the ensuing scandal, including Nuru.

But how did Recology's overcharges happen in the first place?