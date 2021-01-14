SF Mayor Breed Names Replacement for City Administrator Marred by Scandal

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday nominated Carmen Chu to serve as the new city administrator, replacing Naomi Kelly who resigned earlier this week amid an unfolding corruption scandal.

Chu, who is now the city's tax assessor and recorder, still needs to be confirmed by the Board of Supervisors.

Kelly, the former administrator, resigned after her husband, former San Francisco Public Utilities Commission General Manager Harlan Kelly, was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with wire service fraud, in connection with a probe that has brought down several high-ranking city officials.

The city administrator post is San Francisco's highest-ranking non-elected office, overseeing more than 20 departments and a $700 million annual budget.

Chu is no stranger to taking the reins of a new position amid scandal. In 2007 she was appointed to the city's Board of Supervisors by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom after former District 4 Supervisor Ed Jew was accused of extortion in a wholly separate scandal.