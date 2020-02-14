SF Mayor Breed Reveals She Once Dated Mohammed Nuru, Received 'Gift' From Him
SF Mayor Breed Reveals She Once Dated Mohammed Nuru, Received 'Gift' From Him

Scott Shafer
San Francisco Mayor London Breed speaks to reporters on Friday, Feb. 14, shortly after revealing that she once dated and received a gift from disgraced former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru. (Kate Wolffe/KQED)

In a remarkable statement published online Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged what has been rumored for months — that she once had a romantic relationship with disgraced former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, also revealing that she accepted a cash gift from him.

"Mohammed Nuru and I have been close personal friends for more than 20 years. We dated for a brief time, two decades ago, long before I ever ran for office," Breed wrote on Medium, an online platform.

"To be clear: I never asked Mohammed Nuru to do anything improper, and he never asked me to do anything improper. I was not aware of the schemes alleged by the FBI until shortly before they became public, and when I was informed, I immediately reported the information to our City Attorney," Breed wrote.

However, she also disclosed a $5,600 gift from Nuru related to paying for repairs on her old car, which appears to violate city ethics rules.

"The estimated cost of repairs seemed more than the 18-year-old car was worth, but Mohammed had it fixed," Breed wrote. "Later, when the car still wasn’t working, he helped secure a rental. The estimated value of those things is about $5,600. It had been my intention to sell the car (which is still not running consistently, even after the repairs) and reimburse Mohammed,"

While rules from the Fair Political Practices Commission, the state's campaign watchdog, do not require disclosure of gifts "by an individual with whom the official has a long term, close personal friendship unrelated to the official’s position," Breed said she would voluntarily report the gift on her State of Economic Interests form that's due on April 1.

What Breed did not mention is that San Francisco's reporting laws appear to specifically prohibit the kind of "gift" she received from Nuru.

"San Francisco law prohibits City officials from accepting gifts from subordinates," said Patrick Ford from the San Francisco Ethics Commission. "This means that an official cannot accept a gift from an employee if the official directs or evaluates that employee’s work or the work of the employee’s supervisor. Department heads are considered employees of the City."

Nuru was indicted last month as part of a federal investigation into official corruption in San Francisco and announced his resignation earlier this week.

Of Nuru, Breed wrote, "I’ve been both a friend and a colleague. This situation has forced so many of us to examine our relationship."

For Breed, who assumed the mayor's job after the death of Mayor Ed Lee, and was reelected in November, the disclosure and investigation are surely unwelcome as she faces mounting challenges related to homelessness, a housing affordability crisis and concerns about a range of quality of life issues.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Breed acknowledged hearing rumors about her relationship with Nuru and said she wanted people to hear about it from her directly.

"It's quite frustrating to have people constantly ask me about who I'm dating or who I dated or did I date somebody," Breed said when asked if she thought she was being treated differently because she was a woman. "I don't know if this has ever occurred. I mean, we've had mostly male mayors and I don't necessarily know if this has occurred with them."

While Breed said the relationship with Nuru happened "20 years ago" before she was an elected official, she said she has remained close to him since then.

"We were still spending time with each other, still hanging out still. I mean, even to this very day — I mean, not this very day — but even up until recently, you know, we have always had a close personal relationship. I'm very close to his daughters in particular," Breed said.

The 45-year-old mayor insisted that despite the FBI investigation into Nuru and San Francisco restaurant owner Nick Bovis, including allegations they tried to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner, she has nothing to hide.

"I am not concerned because I haven't done anything. He hasn't asked me to do anything and I haven't asked him to do anything," she told reporters. "I'm concerned more so that we get to the bottom of the truth and that we make sure that whatever it is, it is disclosed and it's dealt with appropriately in the court."

In addition to the FBI, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera is investigating allegations of corruption.

This week his office announced it had issued subpoenas for documents from PG&E, Recology and other companies it said were involved in "funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding Public Works holiday parties."

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money,” Herrera said. “We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.”

