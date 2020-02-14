SF Mayor Breed Reveals She Once Dated Mohammed Nuru, Received 'Gift' From Him

In a remarkable statement published online Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed acknowledged what has been rumored for months — that she once had a romantic relationship with disgraced former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, also revealing that she accepted a cash gift from him.
"Mohammed Nuru and I have been close personal friends for more than 20 years. We dated for a brief time, two decades ago, long before I ever ran for office," Breed wrote on Medium, an online platform.
"To be clear: I never asked Mohammed Nuru to do anything improper, and he never asked me to do anything improper. I was not aware of the schemes alleged by the FBI until shortly before they became public, and when I was informed, I immediately reported the information to our City Attorney," Breed wrote.
However, she also disclosed a $5,600 gift from Nuru related to paying for repairs on her old car, which appears to violate city ethics rules.
"The estimated cost of repairs seemed more than the 18-year-old car was worth, but Mohammed had it fixed," Breed wrote. "Later, when the car still wasn’t working, he helped secure a rental. The estimated value of those things is about $5,600. It had been my intention to sell the car (which is still not running consistently, even after the repairs) and reimburse Mohammed,"