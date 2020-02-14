SF Mayor Breed Reveals She Once Dated Mohammed Nuru, Received 'Gift' From Him

For Breed, who assumed the mayor's job after the death of Mayor Ed Lee, and was reelected in November, the disclosure and investigation are surely unwelcome as she faces mounting challenges related to homelessness, a housing affordability crisis and concerns about a range of quality of life issues.

Speaking to reporters Friday morning, Breed acknowledged hearing rumors about her relationship with Nuru and said she wanted people to hear about it from her directly.

"It's quite frustrating to have people constantly ask me about who I'm dating or who I dated or did I date somebody," Breed said when asked if she thought she was being treated differently because she was a woman. "I don't know if this has ever occurred. I mean, we've had mostly male mayors and I don't necessarily know if this has occurred with them."

While Breed said the relationship with Nuru happened "20 years ago" before she was an elected official, she said she has remained close to him since then.

"We were still spending time with each other, still hanging out still. I mean, even to this very day — I mean, not this very day — but even up until recently, you know, we have always had a close personal relationship. I'm very close to his daughters in particular," Breed said.

The 45-year-old mayor insisted that despite the FBI investigation into Nuru and San Francisco restaurant owner Nick Bovis, including allegations they tried to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner, she has nothing to hide.

"I am not concerned because I haven't done anything. He hasn't asked me to do anything and I haven't asked him to do anything," she told reporters. "I'm concerned more so that we get to the bottom of the truth and that we make sure that whatever it is, it is disclosed and it's dealt with appropriately in the court."

In addition to the FBI, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera is investigating allegations of corruption.

This week his office announced it had issued subpoenas for documents from PG&E, Recology and other companies it said were involved in "funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding Public Works holiday parties."

“We’re following the facts, and we’re following the money,” Herrera said. “We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less.”